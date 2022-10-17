Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

Contact Troubleshooters
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male victim, believed to be an adult, with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed as being in serious condition.

There are no arrests at this time but detectives are working leads in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

