Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMBALL, Texas (Gray News) – A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.

The sheriff’s office said Towne stabbed the child at Spring Creek Park in Tomball on Sunday afternoon and then drove her to the hospital.

When she arrived, she asked hospital staff for a wheelchair because “her daughter’s body was hurting.” An emergency room nurse walked with Towne back to her Jeep Cherokee, where the nurse found the 5-year-old unresponsive in the vehicle.

Officials said the child’s body was partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, and there were lacerations and ligature marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers with the Tomball Police Department responded to the hospital and took Towne into custody. She was charged with capital murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
California's water woes will affect the price of tomatoes in the grocery store. (Source: CNN)
Years of drought squeezing tomato farmers
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Mike Schank had been battling cancer in recent months, a friend said. He died on Wednesday.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56
Members can check out a variety of tools, including yard tools.
Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects