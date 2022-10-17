Contact Troubleshooters
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 1,000 fake IDs at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

On Oct. 12, Officers discovered counterfeit driver’s license’s inside an inbound package at Louisville’s Port of Entry.

“Counterfeit driver’s licenses are used by young adults who have not yet reached the legal drinking age,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville, said in a release. “Not to mention the criminal consequences, CBP’s interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances for alcohol to be purchased by underage individuals and hopefully reduces the consequences of their actions, including deadly accidents.”

Officers inspected a package during a routine examination that appeared to be trousers inside, but officers found a total of 1,094 U.S. driver’s license ID cards, five Australian driver’s license ID cards, two Canadian driver’s license ID cards, and two United Kingdom driver’s license ID cards, according to the release.

The fake IDs were concealed inside the shipment to avoid being detected and were arriving from Hong Kong. The IDs lacked security features and were poor-quality.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the shipment was just being sent to a Cincinnati residence.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

