Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events.

The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico.

“Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make memories and celebrate familia,” Aaron Diaz, founder and owner of Noche, said in a release. “We are so humbled and honored to deliver this mission to our Louisville guests, partners, and team members. We welcome our community to celebrate this milestone and to honor the beautiful holiday remembering our loved ones.”

The list of events Noche is hosting below:

10/10 – 10/24:

Ofrenda Collection – Guests are invited to bring photos of their past relatives framed with their names to be lovingly displayed in the vibrant Noche Ofrenda. Pictures must be framed.

10/31 Monday from 6-10pm:

Halloween Beer Release with Galant Fox Brewery and Spanish Fly Barbershop with door prizes 6 PM to 10 PM.

11/1 Tuesday from 6-9pm:

Day of the Dead Event with Live music featuring Marachi Azteca De Kentucky and complementary airbrush artist doing day of the dead face painting.

11/2 Wednesday from 6-9pm:

Culinary Collab with local foodie friend FOKO and PATRON.  Complementary airbrush artist doing day of the dead face painting. Tickets go on Sale Friday October 28th at midnight via Eventbrite. Visit the Noché Facebook page for details.

11/3 Thursday from 6-9pm:

Live Music featuring A-corde and complementary airbrush artist doing day of the dead face painting. Reservations recommended.

11/4 Friday from 11pm-1am: 3 Year Anniversary Fiesta featuring Salsa dancing with Louisville Salsa Underground

For more on the events, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Latest News

The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk the...
Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents
Waverly Hills draws in thousands of visitors each year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
“Save Waverly Hills” group says agreement with historical society is premature
Louisville Metro Animal Services is seeking the community’s help to avoid euthanizing animals...
Louisville Metro Animal Services waives adoption fees as shelter exceeds capacity
After a three-month national search process, Dr. Kish Cumi Price will become the second woman...
Louisville Urban League announces new president, CEO