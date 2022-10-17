Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events.

The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico.

“Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make memories and celebrate familia,” Aaron Diaz, founder and owner of Noche, said in a release. “We are so humbled and honored to deliver this mission to our Louisville guests, partners, and team members. We welcome our community to celebrate this milestone and to honor the beautiful holiday remembering our loved ones.”

The list of events Noche is hosting below:

10/10 – 10/24:

Ofrenda Collection – Guests are invited to bring photos of their past relatives framed with their names to be lovingly displayed in the vibrant Noche Ofrenda. Pictures must be framed.

10/31 Monday from 6-10pm:

Halloween Beer Release with Galant Fox Brewery and Spanish Fly Barbershop with door prizes 6 PM to 10 PM.

11/1 Tuesday from 6-9pm:

Day of the Dead Event with Live music featuring Marachi Azteca De Kentucky and complementary airbrush artist doing day of the dead face painting.

11/2 Wednesday from 6-9pm:

Culinary Collab with local foodie friend FOKO and PATRON. Complementary airbrush artist doing day of the dead face painting. Tickets go on Sale Friday October 28th at midnight via Eventbrite. Visit the Noché Facebook page for details.

11/3 Thursday from 6-9pm:

Live Music featuring A-corde and complementary airbrush artist doing day of the dead face painting. Reservations recommended.

11/4 Friday from 11pm-1am: 3 Year Anniversary Fiesta featuring Salsa dancing with Louisville Salsa Underground

