One person shot and killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana.
Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court for a report of shots fired.
Officers are still at the scene and a person inside a body bag and was driven away in a New Chapel ambulance.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.