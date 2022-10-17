One person shot and killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana.

Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court for a report of shots fired.

Officers are still at the scene and a person inside a body bag and was driven away in a New Chapel ambulance.

This is a developing story.

