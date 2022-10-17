Contact Troubleshooters
One person shot and killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana.

Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court for a report of shots fired.

Officers are still at the scene and a person inside a body bag and was driven away in a New Chapel ambulance.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

