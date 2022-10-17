Contact Troubleshooters
Person hit and killed by car on Preston Highway identified

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a person struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday has been released.

Allen Lee Green, 35, of Louisville, died from injuries he received in the accident.

Louisville Metro police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. October 15 in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. The vehicle involved remained at the scene and no other persons were injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

