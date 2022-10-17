Person hit and killed by car on Preston Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a person struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday has been released.

Allen Lee Green, 35, of Louisville, died from injuries he received in the accident.

Louisville Metro police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. October 15 in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. The vehicle involved remained at the scene and no other persons were injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.