“Save Waverly Hills” group says agreement with historical society is premature

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legal battle has been haunting the owners and managers of the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.

After more than a year of fighting in court, the argument over the ownership of the former hospital is coming to an end.

Or is it?

The two sides have been arguing in court for the past year over how the facility is being managed.

Saturday we reported the owners of the Sanatorium and the managers of the property, the Waverly Hills Historical Society, had come to an agreement.

That news came from a press release from the historical society.

But when we checked in with a group on the owner’s side of things, they had a different point of view.

On Saturday the “Save Waverly Hills” group had a fundraising event at the Sanatorium --- raising money to help pay Charlie and Tina Mattingly’s legal fees.

The Mattinglys own the building.

WAVE news attended the event, and were expecting people to be happy about the agreement. Instead, the reaction was surprising.

The statement says the Historical Society and the Mattinglys have reached an agreement to resolve all their disputes.

But the people in the “Save Waverly Hills” group say that’s not entirely accurate.

“Nothing has been finalized, nothing has been agreed to just yet. All they’ve done is agree to kind of drop...it’s like a cease fire basically for negotiations,” said Ernie Pack, the founder of the group.

Pack is connected to the Mattingly family.

He says the lawsuit has hurt the Sanatorium’s image and attendance.

He tells WAVE news fewer people are showing up to events because of their loyalty to the Mattinglys.

Pack thinks the historical society released the statement to make people believe the battle was over as way to boost attendance.

“That’s all that’s really been agreed to. Is that we are going to talk about it. It has not been agreed that this is over and their statement made it sound like everything is over,” Pack said.

This all started in January 2021.

The Historical Society claims the Mattingly’s damaged the property and sold off assets without consent, among other things.

That said, Pack is encouraged by the progress.

Progress that can literally be seen by a gap in a fence that used to keep people like him out of certain parts of the property.

“Well as you can see, we’ve got one section of it gone. When you were here recently, the fence was all the way across the parking lot. We got one section gone, we’re looking forward to getting rid of the rest of it,” Pack said.

Pack says the Mattinglys have been through enough, and the current board seems willing to work towards a resolution.

“I think both parties have the same goal in mind in the end, it’s just a matter that we have two different perspectives of how to get there. We’re hoping that this works out for the best for Tina and Charlie. That’s who we’re fighting for here,” Pack said.

We reached out to the historical society when the statement came out, and I was told they can’t talk yet. But they did say both sides will sit down together soon.

We asked them if they had a response to the claim their statement was premature but we haven’t heard back.

