Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job.

According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.

The officer then went to the dispatch center to check it out and described Staton as having “severe slurred speech” when he talked to her. The citation says she also had a glazed-over look and smelled of alcohol.

After failing a sobriety test, Staton was arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and official misconduct.

The citation says she had a blood alcohol level of .193, which is more than two times the legal limit.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

