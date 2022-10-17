SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Freeze WARNING is in effect tonight for much of the area with lows in the 20s to 30s expected. Some may not reach the “freezing” level and may be at risk for an additional alert for Tuesday Night as well.

Light snow flurries or even a brief snow shower will be possible after midnight through midday Tuesday. No travel impacts or accumulations from this snow chance.

We won’t warm back up until Thursday with highs pushing well into the 70s this weekend.

