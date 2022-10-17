Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

State officials, advocates mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky

State leaders and advocates gathered in Frankfort on Monday to mark October as being Domestic...
State leaders and advocates gathered in Frankfort on Monday to mark October as being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are living in fear because of domestic abuse.

Governor Andy Beshear says 45% of women have reported some kind of abuse in a relationship in their lifetime and 35% of men.

State leaders and advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

We hear or even see signs of physical abuse, but often what isn’t seen is the mental and emotional abuse. The fear that exists in these relationships.

Darlene Thomas is the executive director of Greenhouse 17, which works to end intimate partner abuse. She says domestic violence comes in many forms.

“It can be verbal, mental, emotional, day in and day out. That is the experience of many survivors. A lot of confusion, jealously, possessiveness. Name-calling, put-downs, degradation. Arguments over little things,” Thomas said.

Advocates said there is hope because, in a 2021 study of survivors, they reported having more joy in little things, or finding ways to find joy in things.

Advocates say one of the biggest challenges is survivors finding financial means to escape abusive relationships.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Latest News

Buechel Bypass - Jefferson County
Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana
COVID forces Indiana’s lieutenant governor to postpone Jeffersonville visit
SnowTALK! Monday Edition 10/17
Freeze graphic.
FORECAST: Flurry possible early Tuesday, feeling like November through mid week
Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events