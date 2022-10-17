Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway

(WAFF)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway.

Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the teen, who wore dark clothing, was walking with traffic on the side of the road when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious. The driver who hit the teen remained at the scene.

LMPD is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Crystal Rogers
FBI searching Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Latest News

Buechel Bypass - Jefferson County
Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?
Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
Members can check out a variety of tools, including yard tools.
Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects