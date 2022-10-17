Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway.

Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the teen, who wore dark clothing, was walking with traffic on the side of the road when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious. The driver who hit the teen remained at the scene.

LMPD is handling the investigation.



