Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tenant union calls for release of member arrested while attending protest

The New Directions Tenant Union is calling for the release of Della Battle, a member who was...
The New Directions Tenant Union is calling for the release of Della Battle, a member who was arrested while attending a protest.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Tenants Union held a press conference Monday morning protesting the arrest of Della Battle.

Battle was arrested after allegedly violating her home incarceration while attending a protest.

However, the tenant union said Battle had received permission from her HIP officer to attend.

The protest last week at Russell’s Sheppard Park wanted property managers to adopt more fair lease agreements.

During the press conference, Jasmine Harris with New Directions Tenant Union was in Jefferson Square Park advocating for Battle’s release.

“She just wants to get back to her kids, like any mother, like anyone who doesn’t want to be in jail,” Harris said.

And last Wednesday, the tenants union also demanded Della receive medical treatment after her blood pressure registered 140 over 100.

The union said it wasn’t until Thursday afternoon when she was taken to a hospital.

Harris said she hopes for her to be released Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case

Latest News

Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer resigns after being accused of sending explicit photo of woman without consent
Frustrated drivers want to know why, after almost two years, construction isn't done.
Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?
Bowling Green man wins Kentucky Lottery; couple plans to use money to pay medical bills for...
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer wins over $200,000 playing Kentucky Lottery
Jaylen Arnold created anti-bullying nonprofit Jaylen's Challenge with his mother when he was 8...
JCPS students attend anti-bullying seminar