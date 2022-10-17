Tenant union calls for release of member arrested while attending protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Tenants Union held a press conference Monday morning protesting the arrest of Della Battle.

Battle was arrested after allegedly violating her home incarceration while attending a protest.

However, the tenant union said Battle had received permission from her HIP officer to attend.

The protest last week at Russell’s Sheppard Park wanted property managers to adopt more fair lease agreements.

During the press conference, Jasmine Harris with New Directions Tenant Union was in Jefferson Square Park advocating for Battle’s release.

“She just wants to get back to her kids, like any mother, like anyone who doesn’t want to be in jail,” Harris said.

And last Wednesday, the tenants union also demanded Della receive medical treatment after her blood pressure registered 140 over 100.

The union said it wasn’t until Thursday afternoon when she was taken to a hospital.

Harris said she hopes for her to be released Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.