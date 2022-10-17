Waverly Hills owner supports statement released by Historical Society about agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Monday, Oct. 17, Charlie Mattingly reached out to WAVE News saying he supports the statement released by the Waverly Hills Historical Society.

The following statement was released Saturday -

“The Waverly Hills Historical Society and Charlie Mattingly have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes. Ultimately, all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills Sanatorium, and they agree that a collaboration is the best course of action so that future generations will be able to enjoy and learn from its history, building, and grounds.

As we finalize the details of this new singular team, which we will announce over the next few weeks as we both complete the logistical details, we do want it to be known that the Mattingly Family will remain involved with the WHHS. The WHHS is creating a permanent Mattingly Family Board Seat to ensure its founder’s vision and legacy at Waverly Hills Sanatorium is continued indefinitely. The WHHS and the Mattingly Family look forward to working together in this new way, and they jointly invite the public to become involved with Waverly Hills Sanatorium, whether it be through volunteering, touring the facility, or donating to the preservation efforts.”

Mattingly told WAVE News he is looking forward to a resolution between the two parties as soon as possible.

A legal battle has been haunting the owners and managers of the Waverly Hills Sanatorium. After more than a year of fighting in court, the argument over the ownership of the former hospital was believed to be coming to an end.

The two sides have been arguing in court for the past year over how the facility is being managed.

On Saturday, WAVE News reported the owners of the Sanatorium and the managers of the property, the Waverly Hills Historical Society, had come to an agreement.

That news came from a statement from the Historical Society.

After checking in with a group on the owner’s side of things, they apparently had a different point of view.

On Saturday, the “Save Waverly Hills” group had a fundraising event at the Sanatorium to raise money to help pay the owners, Charlie and Tina Mattingly’s legal fees.

The statement said the Historical Society and the Mattinglys reached an agreement to resolve all their disputes. The people in the “Save Waverly Hills” group said that was not entirely accurate.

“Nothing has been finalized,” Ernie Pack, the founder of the group said. “Nothing has been agreed to just yet. All they’ve done is agree to kind of drop...it’s like a cease-fire basically for negotiations.”

Pack is connected to the Mattingly family. He said the lawsuit has hurt the Sanatorium’s image and attendance.

He said fewer people are showing up to events because of their loyalty to the Mattinglys.

Pack thinks the Historical Society released the statement to make people believe the battle was over, as a way to boost attendance.

“That’s all that’s really been agreed to,” Pack said. “Is that we are going to talk about it. It has not been agreed that this is over, and their statement made it sound like everything is over.”

This all started in January 2021 when the Historical Society claimed the Mattinglys damaged the property and sold off assets without consent, among other things.

That said, Pack is encouraged by the progress. Progress that can literally be seen by a gap in a fence that used to keep people like him out of certain parts of the property.

“Well as you can see, we’ve got one section of it gone,” Pack said. “When you were here recently, the fence was all the way across the parking lot. We got one section gone, we’re looking forward to getting rid of the rest of it.”

Pack said the Mattinglys have been through enough, and the current board seems willing to work toward a resolution.

“I think both parties have the same goal in mind in the end,” Pack said. “It’s just a matter that we have two different perspectives of how to get there. We’re hoping that this works out for the best for Tina and Charlie. That’s who we’re fighting for here.”

WAVE News reached out to the Historical Society when the statement came out, and was told they can’t talk yet. But they did say both sides will sit down together soon.

A response to the claim that their statement was premature was asked, but there has not been a comment.

