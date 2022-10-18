1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday.

The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.

The VOA has over 50 programs to help those who may be struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

Held at the Kentucky International Convention Center, the event featured testimonials by program graduates and remarks by VOA leaders.

Casey Wagner, a graduate of VOA’s Liberty Place program for men overcoming substance use disorder, addressed the crowd and told his story of recovery. Others highlighted VOA’s response to the opioid and addiction epidemic.

“This is a day that makes so much possible for so many people who come to VOA in their time of greatest need. We cannot wait to tell our story of how we change lives and show our gratitude for our family of supporters who stand by us,” Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States said.

