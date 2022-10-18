Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station

Powerball Powerplay
Powerball Powerplay(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer.

The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing.

This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize. The winning numbers for the October 17, 2022 drawing are 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number is 3.

The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has 180 days from last night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $508 million.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex kills 1 person
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Krystal Walton
Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Many of the trees along Grinstead Drive are boastful with bright red, orange and yellow leaves.
Fall colors in WAVE Country
Riverview Towers sits right at the entrance of New Albany as drivers cross the border into...
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
A shooting was reported on Griffiths Ave. & North 29th Street
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face