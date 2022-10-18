$2M Powerball winner sold in Warren County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A ticket sold in Bowling Green for the October 17 Powerball jackpot is worth $2 million.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the ticket was a match for the first five numbers drawn, but did not match the Powerball. The five numbers it did match normally mean a $1 million payout, but the purchaser opted to spend an additional $1.00 on the Power Play feature which double the prize.

The location where the winning ticket was sold has not been released. Lottery officials say they provide the sale location of winning ticket when security checks are complete. The retail selling location will receive a $20,000 bonus.

The clock is now ticking for the person holding the winning ticket. It must be present within 180 days of the drawing at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim the prize.

The lottery is advising the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

There was not a winner of the top prize, so you still have a chance to hit it big. The drawing for October 19 is currently at $508 million.

