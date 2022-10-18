Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Southern Indiana field this summer, but police say she was not killed in the Hoosier state.

Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Office detectives on October 17 as he was being released from the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville on unrelated charges.

Police believe Evans is responsible for the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34, of Louisville.

The body of Deaton-Hedge was found July 31 on abandoned property on South Underwood Road in southern Scott County. However, authorities believe she was killed in Kentucky.

Evans is being held at the Scott County Jail on obstruction of justice and charges related with moving a body from the scene. He is expected to face further charges in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.