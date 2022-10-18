Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field

Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34, also of Louisville.(Source: Scott County, Ind., Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Southern Indiana field this summer, but police say she was not killed in the Hoosier state.

Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, was arrested by Scott County Sheriff’s Office detectives on October 17 as he was being released from the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville on unrelated charges.

Police believe Evans is responsible for the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34, of Louisville.

The body of Deaton-Hedge was found July 31 on abandoned property on South Underwood Road in southern Scott County. However, authorities believe she was killed in Kentucky.

Evans is being held at the Scott County Jail on obstruction of justice and charges related with moving a body from the scene. He is expected to face further charges in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex kills 1 person
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Kentucky Department of Education releases 2022 school report card data
JCPS: No school Tuesday at Wheatley Elementary due to no heat or water
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River