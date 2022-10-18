Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is International Day of the Girl, so Central High School in Louisville hosted an event to uplift and empower young women.

The theme at the event was “some things are worth fighting for.”

Students shared their fight stories and also talked about their accomplishments.

Those in the crowd cheered on each and every person on stage sharing their story.

Rep. Attica Scott, D-41st, was present at the event. The congresswoman believes the day is important to let young women know they are loved.

“Sometimes girls get the message that they are less than,” Scott said. “That they shouldn’t be confident, that they shouldn’t be bold and courageous, but we’re knocking that on its head. Be bold, courageous, do the thing that gives you fear.

Central High School has been celebrating International Day of the Girl since 2012.

Scott also participated in a program called “Principal for the Day.” It is a program legislators can participate in to experience an average day at a school in their district.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.