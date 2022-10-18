Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cunningham is back at practice for Cards

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham passes first half of an NCAA college football game...
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham passes first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting quarterback Malik Cunningham is back at practice and is expected to be back on the field when the Cards host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

“He’s healed up,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said on Tuesday. “He’s ready to go, he practiced Sunday. He had a good practice on Sunday, and then will also practice this afternoon and be ready to go this week. He’s progressed well and he’s ready to go. Obviously, when you’re dealing with those kinds of injuries, you rely on your medical staff and the trainers and all that’s been good to go.”

Cunningham is third in the ACC in rushing, averaging 91.4 yards per game and has nine rushing touchdowns this season.

He left the Cards 34-33 loss at Boston College on October 1 with a concussion and did not make the trip to UofL’s 34-17 win at Virginia on October 8. Brock Domann got the start in Charlottesville and completed 17-30 passes for 275 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 71 yards and a 44 yard touchdown.

Domann showed he can make plays, but Cunningham is guy who makes this team go.

“Yeah I think he’s 100%, I don’t have any concerns,” Satterfield said. “The doctors are not going to clear him unless he’s 100% and he’s got to play his game, you know, there’s no, you don’t go into college football, particularly at this level, and go in there halfway. I mean you’ve got to go in there all in the way, and do what you do, and that’s, you know he’s gonna run the ball. He’s gonna run the offense, you know make the plays in the passing game, so no concerns whatsoever.”

The Cards (3-3, 1-3 ACC) and Pitt (4-2, 1-1) kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex kills 1 person
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 10/15 recap
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Cats Overcome Penalties to Edge Mississippi State
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 14
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 14