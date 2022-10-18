Cunningham is back at practice for Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting quarterback Malik Cunningham is back at practice and is expected to be back on the field when the Cards host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

“He’s healed up,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said on Tuesday. “He’s ready to go, he practiced Sunday. He had a good practice on Sunday, and then will also practice this afternoon and be ready to go this week. He’s progressed well and he’s ready to go. Obviously, when you’re dealing with those kinds of injuries, you rely on your medical staff and the trainers and all that’s been good to go.”

Cunningham is third in the ACC in rushing, averaging 91.4 yards per game and has nine rushing touchdowns this season.

He left the Cards 34-33 loss at Boston College on October 1 with a concussion and did not make the trip to UofL’s 34-17 win at Virginia on October 8. Brock Domann got the start in Charlottesville and completed 17-30 passes for 275 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 71 yards and a 44 yard touchdown.

Domann showed he can make plays, but Cunningham is guy who makes this team go.

“Yeah I think he’s 100%, I don’t have any concerns,” Satterfield said. “The doctors are not going to clear him unless he’s 100% and he’s got to play his game, you know, there’s no, you don’t go into college football, particularly at this level, and go in there halfway. I mean you’ve got to go in there all in the way, and do what you do, and that’s, you know he’s gonna run the ball. He’s gonna run the offense, you know make the plays in the passing game, so no concerns whatsoever.”

The Cards (3-3, 1-3 ACC) and Pitt (4-2, 1-1) kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium.

