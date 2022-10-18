Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers

Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demolition began on Monday for New Albany’s Riverview Towers.

The Towers are being knocked down after sitting vacant for about two years.

A series of severe fires forced the housing authority to move all residents and relocate them. Now the entire 16-story structure sits vacant and will be reduced to an empty lot.

The executive director of the New Albany Housing Authority said the building will be torn down floor by floor.

Demolition is expected to take about three weeks to complete before the site is cleaned up.

Crews expect to finish up by the start of the new year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex kills 1 person
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
Powerball
$2M Powerball winner sold in Warren County
Steve Gabbard
Remains found in central Indiana in 2004 confirmed to be those of missing Louisville man