Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demolition began on Monday for New Albany’s Riverview Towers.

The Towers are being knocked down after sitting vacant for about two years.

A series of severe fires forced the housing authority to move all residents and relocate them. Now the entire 16-story structure sits vacant and will be reduced to an empty lot.

The executive director of the New Albany Housing Authority said the building will be torn down floor by floor.

Demolition is expected to take about three weeks to complete before the site is cleaned up.

Crews expect to finish up by the start of the new year.

