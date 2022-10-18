Contact Troubleshooters
Dog found paralyzed, dragging himself after EKY flooding looking for forever home

Baby Steven is currently with a foster family in Massachusetts.
Baby Steven is currently with a foster family in Massachusetts.(Walkin' Pets)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WKYT) - A disabled dog found in Eastern Kentucky is looking for his forever home.

A rescue from Massachusetts, called Sweet Paws, came to Eastern Kentucky after the flooding to help find displaced animals.

They found Baby Steven, dragging himself. The rescue says Baby Steven had been shot by a BB gun, which paralyzed his back legs.

The rescue got into contact with Walkin’ Pets based in New Hampshire, who equipped Baby Steven with a new wheelchair.

“Once we got him set up in the perfect fit, he went hopping away. He took off in the yard here. We were really happy to see that transformation in him and, you know, once these special needs animals find a device that helps them be mobile again, it also helps their chances of getting adopted.”

Baby Steven is currently with a foster family in Massachusetts.

Sweet Paws is looking for a family who has time and experience with disabled pets. You can find out more information about how to adopt Baby Steven here.

