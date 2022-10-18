FORECAST: Cold Temperatures Prompt A Freeze Warning - Flurries Possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Freeze Warning for all WAVE Country counties Tuesday morning

Small flurry chance early Tuesday morning, no impacts expected

Very cool air through midweek before it warms up before the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures dropping below freezing for many overnight. A Freeze WARNING is in place.

Under a partly cloudy sky with winds from the northwest it will be a much below normal start to our Tuesday. A few flurries will be possible overnight.

The few morning flurries expected will fade. Temperatures will be chilly throughout the day with highs in the 40s for most. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

Another widespread freeze is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Wednesday afternoon is a sunny one with highs slowly rebounding into the lower to middle 50s.

We’ll see another chance for a widespread freeze Thursday morning before temperatures rise for the end of the week.

The 70s will be back by Friday and will last through the weekend. It’ll take until at least Monday evening to see a rain chance as another cold front moves in for the early part of the next workweek.

