FORECAST: Flurry possible early Tuesday, feeling like November through mid week

WEATHER HEADLINES

FREEZE WARNING for all WAVE Country counties Tuesday morning

Small flurry chance early Tuesday morning, no impacts expected

Very cool air through midweek before it warms up before the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Freeze Warning goes into effect overnight tonight for all of our WAVE Country counties. Temperatures will be below freezing outside of Louisville with overnight lows just above 32 degrees in more urban spots. A few snow flurries are possible!

Tuesday morning’s flurry chance may whiten a roof or two east of I-65, but is not expected to cause any problems. By the afternoon we’re looking for a blustery November-like day. Highs will be only in the 40s to near 50 degrees with a bit of sunshine.

Another widespread freeze is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Wednesday afternoon is a sunny one with highs slowly rebounding into the lower to middle 50s.

We’ll see another chance for a widespread freeze Thursday morning before temperatures rise for the end of the week.

The 70s will be back by Friday and will last through the weekend. It’ll take until at least Monday evening to see a rain chance as another cold front moves in for the early part of the next workweek.

