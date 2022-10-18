Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Flurry possible early Tuesday, feeling like November through mid week

Freeze graphic.
Freeze graphic.(Max Pixel)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING for all WAVE Country counties Tuesday morning
  • Small flurry chance early Tuesday morning, no impacts expected
  • Very cool air through midweek before it warms up before the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Freeze Warning goes into effect overnight tonight for all of our WAVE Country counties. Temperatures will be below freezing outside of Louisville with overnight lows just above 32 degrees in more urban spots. A few snow flurries are possible!

Tuesday morning’s flurry chance may whiten a roof or two east of I-65, but is not expected to cause any problems. By the afternoon we’re looking for a blustery November-like day. Highs will be only in the 40s to near 50 degrees with a bit of sunshine.

Another widespread freeze is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Wednesday afternoon is a sunny one with highs slowly rebounding into the lower to middle 50s.

We’ll see another chance for a widespread freeze Thursday morning before temperatures rise for the end of the week.

The 70s will be back by Friday and will last through the weekend. It’ll take until at least Monday evening to see a rain chance as another cold front moves in for the early part of the next workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
(File)
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/17
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky
Frymire Winter Forecast 10/3/22
Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian