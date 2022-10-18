FORECAST: Pot-of-Chili type of afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flurries this morning; Wind chills in the 20s

FREEZE WARNING until 10 AM

Breezy today with gusts around 25 MPH

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning flurries drift through the area due to moisture pushing into the region from Lake Michigan. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach 50° in many locations. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible today.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight; overnight temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Wednesday evening begins with mostly clear skies before some clouds roll in overnight.

Temperatures return to the 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

Warmer weather is expected for the second half of the week. High temperatures climb from the 60s on Thursday to the 70s by over the weekend. Dry weather remains in the forecast throughout most of the week.

