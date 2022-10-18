Goode Weather Blog 10/18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Louisville picked up a TRACE of snow early this morning. Not the earliest ever, that was October 10, 1906. But still rare.

The high so far has only made it into the upper 40s. The last time we had a day like this was back on March 29th...more than 200 days ago!

Clouds and wind tonight will be key on how low we go but a Freeze Warning is in effect once again for that risk.

If we don’t do it tonight, we likely will Wednesday Night/Thursday AM and that drop could be a record.

We will finally warm up with highs around 80 this weekend. Next week looks more active. More on that in the video!

