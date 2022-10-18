Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park.

The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events.

“And we all share one dream in common,” Beshear said. “That’s that our children or our grandchildren will never have to leave the Commonwealth of Kentucky if they don’t want to. Or the region they’re from if they don’t want to, because we make every opportunity available for them, and we provide the best quality of life from across this country.”

The River Walk will connect the current park space with the new expansion between 10th and 15th streets of downtown Louisville.

