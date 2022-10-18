Jack Harlow returning to Louisville for second annual ‘No Place Like Home’ show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow is returning home to Louisville this year for the second annual “No Place Like Home” show.

The three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 8 p.m., according to a news release.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Friday starting at 10 a.m. Purchases can be made at the box office or by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.