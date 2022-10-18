JCPS highlights higher graduation rates from School Report Card 2022 data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card (SRC) data derived from state assessment scores.

This is the first school year of data since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kentucky districts are seeing the same issues as other districts nationwide such as staffing shortages, learning disruptions from the pandemic, achievement gaps and childhood poverty.

Pandemic effects on students

JCPS educators said the pandemic affected their elementary students more than other grade levels. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio believes increasing learning opportunities will help.

This past summer, the district reported 10,000 kids participated in summer learning programs. Superintendent Pollio said the district is trying to meet the needs of its students.

“Our focus has to be when they walk in our doors,” Pollio said. “We provide them with wrap-around services, great instructions and engage them in the school community. We strive to provide a sense of belonging. I believe that is all on our shoulders to make that happen.”

Graduation Rates

The data showed that the graduation rate for JCPS students is at an all-time high. Every JCPS high school reported a graduation rate of 80%.

The achievement gap between Black and white JCPS students’ graduation rates is shrinking. According to Pollio, although they are celebrating student success, the district is behind state expectations.

“We have grown each and every year, over the past six or seven years,” Pollio said. “We are still behind the state, so we recognize that. The challenge many of our schools face with poverty is still larger than other school districts. Growth is what we want to see, and we will continue to work on that.”

Based on the SRC new grading scale, JCPSs’ graduation performance rating is “very low.”

Achievement Gaps

JCPS officials are seeing how poverty affects student learning outcomes. The district is working to increase educational programs to bridge gaps between financial inequalities and students’ success.

Compared to the state, JCPS had a higher percentage of students eligible or enrolled in reduced lunch programs. The data said over 60% of JCPS fall into this category. Pollio said 70,000 kids are living in poverty in Louisville and 6,000 of them are JCPS students.

“The higher the poverty, the more problems we have with attendance,” Pollio said. “Those are things we must overcome. We need to get our kids out of poverty and into additional learning opportunities. The relationship between student success and childhood poverty is something we, as a community, need to address.”

Accountability System

The data from this year’s Kentucky School Report Card cannot be compared to previous years.

The report card used a new accountability system and the standardized testing assessment changed. Now, the Kentucky State Report Card is a color-coded system grading schools from lowest to highest.

The data will act as a baseline for districts and educators. Changes will not be seen until next year.

“Parents need to know their child’s learning gaps and how they can support their student,” Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said. “Parents and family can be a big part of the team that helps our kids recover.”

For the full report, click or tap here.

