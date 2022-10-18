JCPS: No school Tuesday at Wheatley Elementary due to no heat or water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be no school on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for Wheatley Elementary School because of no heat or water.

A letter sent to JCPS families said there was a gas leak, resulting in the loss of water and heat in the building.

With temperatures expected to freeze Monday night into tomorrow morning, Wheatley Elementary made the decision to cancel school on Tuesday.

JCPS maintenance and facility crews are working to have water and heat restored to the school as quickly as possible, the letter said.

More information will be sent Tuesday morning about a lunch pickup location.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.