Kentucky Department of Education releases 2022 school report card data

By Julia Huffman
Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released its 2021-2022 School Report Card, which provides vital information about specific districts and student performance throughout the year.

The United States Department of Education (USED) required standardized testing to more than 383,000 grades 3-8, 10 and 11 in spring 2022 to determine if students were doing well academically.

“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as they continue to recover from the interrupted learning that occurred over the past two years,” Education Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason Glass said. “These assessment results will serve as the baseline from which we will move forward as we look to new and innovative learning opportunities for all of Kentucky’s students.”

Glass said Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing.

“There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic,” he said. “It will take time and resources.”

Kentucky has received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help accelerate learning and get additional support to districts and the students who need it the most, the report said.

“It’s important for all of us to use this data responsibly to help inform parents and families about their students’ schools and to allow local leaders to target resources to communities and schools that need them most,” Glass said.

View the State Report Card in the attachment below or click here.

