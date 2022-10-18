Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic

The latest statewide test scores show that education in Kentucky faces its own difficult...
The latest statewide test scores show that education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from COVID-19.
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The latest statewide test scores show that education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from COVID-19.

The scores reveal that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. The scores were released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Fewer than half of students tested statewide were reading at grade level. Even lower across-the-board scores were posted in math, science and social studies.

Education Commissioner Jason Glass says there’s “no quick fix” to overcome challenges caused by the pandemic, when schools shifted to virtual learning.

He says the recovery will take “time and resources.”

