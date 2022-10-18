Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face

A shooting was reported on Griffiths Ave. & North 29th Street
A shooting was reported on Griffiths Ave. & North 29th Street(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th Street and found a boy around 4 years old with a face injury related to a gunshot.

Ruoff said the injury appeared to be a graze wound, or the boy was hit with debris. He is expected to be OK.

LMPD is handling the investigation. Area residents are asked to check any camera footage they may have of the incident. If found, they may call 502 574-LMPD (5673) to provide that footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the crime tip portal.

