Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River.

The body was report around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center.

No information about the victim has been provided.

Louisville Metro police say the department’s Homicide Unit will await autopsy results to determine the cause of death before releasing other details.

