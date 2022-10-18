Contact Troubleshooters
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas

Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press and JENNA FRYER
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for the upcoming race at Miami-Homestead on Tuesday after he spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the weekend and then confronted him afterward.

NASCAR classified Wallace’s infraction as behavioral, which per the rule book could cover Wallace deliberately spinning Larson, his contact with a NASCAR official and even his shoving match with Larson.

Wallace, who is the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to be suspended for an on-track incident since 2015, will miss Sunday’s race in South Florida. He had already been eliminated from the playoff chase.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

