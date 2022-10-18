Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville

Honey Creme Donuts
Honey Creme Donuts(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville.

Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago.

Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli and the Brown Hotel.

“It’s a great location,” Honey Creme Donuts owner Andrea Vanhorn said. “I think it’s a great opportunity. Our product speaks for itself. We have plenty of customers who come here from over the river.”

Customers can go in or walk up to the window and place their order.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

