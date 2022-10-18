Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New UofL center to help students prepare for careers through experiential learning

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students find internships and research opportunities with a new all-in-one center.

UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday.

The facility will allow businesses to make better connections with students, making it much easier to find a job after college.

“UofL and Louisville, there’s a lot of businesses and industries that have owners and partners who are from UofL, so having the chance for them to connect with other UofL students will be perfect for the opportunity in building our community to where it was before,” SGA Student Body President Dorian Brown said.

The center will also give students the chance to see potential study abroad opportunities.

The building is available for all students and not just students who are close to graduating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex kills 1 person
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Power of One Breakfast
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
Deadline to request mail-in absentee ballot in Jefferson County approaching
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Central High School in Louisville held an event on International Day of the Girl, where Rep....
Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl