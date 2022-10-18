New UofL center to help students prepare for careers through experiential learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students find internships and research opportunities with a new all-in-one center.

UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday.

The facility will allow businesses to make better connections with students, making it much easier to find a job after college.

“UofL and Louisville, there’s a lot of businesses and industries that have owners and partners who are from UofL, so having the chance for them to connect with other UofL students will be perfect for the opportunity in building our community to where it was before,” SGA Student Body President Dorian Brown said.

The center will also give students the chance to see potential study abroad opportunities.

The building is available for all students and not just students who are close to graduating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.