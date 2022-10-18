Contact Troubleshooters
Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled

East End Tunnel in Jefferson County, Ky.
East End Tunnel in Jefferson County, Ky.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County.

The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River.

The tunnel’s northbound bore is closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The road closures for this will be on KY 841 North, which is just after the U.S. 42 interchange. That’s exit 37 for Prospect, which is the last off-ramp before the bridge on the Kentucky side. KYTC said Traffic impacted should detour using Interstate 71 South to Interstate 65 North in order to cross the Ohio River into Indiana.

The tunnel’s southbound bore will be closed from 8 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday and again from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday. The road closure for this will be on Indiana State Road 265 East, which is just after the Old Salem Road interchange. That’s exit 11 for Utica and River Road, which is the last off-ramp before the bridge. KYTC said traffic impacted should detour using Interstate 65 South to cross the Ohio River into Kentucky.

The East End Tunnel was opened to traffic back in 2016. Engineers with KYTC and consultancy HDR will be participating in the assessment and TRIMARC will perform routine maintenance of its traffic monitoring system, according to a release.

There will be digital message signs placed ahead of the closures.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

