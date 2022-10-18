Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car

Susepect Tyshaun Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and...
Susepect Tyshaun Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Peres Avenue, according to WMC.

The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.

As he got closer, the man fired shots, according to the police affidavit.

Police said the victim returned fire as the man stole his vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala was found parked Monday at a Dollar General on James Road.

Officers found the driver inside and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Tyshaun Wear, who police said confessed to the crime.

Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He’s also charged with reckless driving, theft of property and failure to exercise due care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
Crystal Rogers
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River
One person was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex kills 1 person
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
Brock Salveson was killed last week when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His...
Family wants answers after traffic pole falls, kills contractor
A shooting was reported on Griffiths Ave. & North 29th Street
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York