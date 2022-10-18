Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to UofL Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Metro police say no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be provided online by using the department’s crime tip portal. Just click here.

