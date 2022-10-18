Contact Troubleshooters
Remains found in central Indiana in 2004 confirmed to be those of missing Louisville man

Steve Gabbard
Steve Gabbard(Monroe County Sheriff)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains found in central Indiana in 2004 by a turkey hunter have been identified as those of a Louisville man reported missing.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said evidence found on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County indicated a homicide had occurred.

Investigators said through forensic genealogy DNA examination, the skeletal remains are confirmed to be those of 38-year-old Steven Gabbard.

Gabbard was 38 when he was reported missing by his family members. He was last known to have been in Indianapolis, Ind.

Investigators do believe foul play may be involved in Gabbard’s death.

Continual attempts to identify the remains were made by DNA entry into a federal database; facial reconstruction through forensic computer programs and modeling clay methods; and numerous press releases requesting assistance, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives received special funding from the Monroe County Council for further DNA extraction and genealogy.

During this process, a DNA comparison of Gabbard’s nephew with the remains from 2004 was requested.

The identification was confirmed sometime last week.

