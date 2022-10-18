Shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex kills 1 person

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana.

Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who’d been shot and killed.

Officers secured the scene and surrounding area, and remained at the complex for hours to investigate.

Several neighbors declined on-camera interviews, for fear of their safety.

One neighbor, Naeim Torkian, told WAVE News he heard loud noises and came outside.

“I heard crazy driving, incident with lots of noise,” Torkian said. “So I walk out and I saw all of the police and ambulance and everyone show up. So, then I walk here to see what’s going on and I heard about this shocking news.”

Torkian said he knew the victim’s family and was shocked to hear she had been killed.

“I used to work with them,” Torkian said. “[They’re a] super nice family, super friendly family. That was the last thing that could come to my mind that that’s why she is here. When I saw her here and she says why she is here I was just like, ‘man why?’”

Officers were still at the scene around 3:30 p.m., when several area children returned home from school.

“Today is the first day of school [from Fall break] and over there is the bus stop for the school kids,” Torkian said. “And they are all the time outside paying. And I was just thinking, ‘it’s Monday and it’s like the first day back. So what would happen if all of those kids were around?’”

In the social media statement, the Jeffersonville Police Department said more information would follow.

