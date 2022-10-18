Contact Troubleshooters
‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety

Social Anxiety Kyle talks to students at Notre Dame Academy in Louisville.
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is there a growing teen mental health crisis across the country? It certainly looks like it.

Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on the rise. The pandemic may have even intensified the numbers.

According to the CDC, feelings of isolation, depression, anxiety, and other emotional stresses could also raise the risk for suicide. Because of this, Kyle Mitchell, better known as “Social Anxiety Kyle,” has a mission. He wants to talk to one million teens about their social anxiety.

On this day, Kyle spoke with middle school students at Notre Dame Academy in Louisville, hearing from them about what makes them anxious and telling them the importance of taking baby steps when it comes to overcoming their anxieties.

Mitchell said he struggled mightily as a teen, specifically in school, with his own social anxiety, but he’s found himself getting past it. Mitchell went from talking with small groups of students to even doing a TED Talk. He said if someone like him can overcome and conquer his mental hurdles, anyone can.

“I went from speaking to like ten students to speaking to thousands at my first TEDx Talk,” said Mitchell. “It’s just building over and over again, just showing you can do the same thing. I’m no special individual.”

Notre Dame Academy Principal Ashley Titus said her mission for students this year aligned strongly with Mitchell’s.

“We just felt like this year we had to truly focus on their mental health in order to focus on anything else,” said Titus.

Mitchell didn’t speak only with students. He’s also talking to middle school parents about what to look out for and ways to help their children.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

