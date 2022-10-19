Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

The 4-year-old's cause of death was ruled a homicide by undetermined means by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released.

We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing.

The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.

The autopsy report said the coroner couldn’t determine how Serenity died, but it did find that her death was consistent with a homicide.

Serenity was last seen in December of 2020. The 4-year-old’s extended family reported her missing at the end of 2021.

In February, officers found Serenity’s body in a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Serenity’s mother, Catherine McKinney, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hugh Hill, were charged with Serenity’s murder and abuse of a corpse in Bullitt County.

They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honey Creme Donuts
New Albany based donut shop coming to Louisville
Emergency crews were called to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on October 18, 2022, after...
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
Fake IDs were seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Courtesy: U.S. Customs...
More than 1,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Police believe Melvin D. Evans, 67. of Louisville, Ky., is responsible for the death of Ashley...
Arrest made related to death of woman found in Southern Indiana field
Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville,...
‘I was sick’: Friends respond to death of missing woman who drowned in Ohio River

Latest News

The 4-year-old's cause of death was ruled a homicide by undetermined means by the Bullitt...
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
It's day three of the search at the Bardstown farm.
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm
Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives
Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives
PNC Foundation makes large donation to Community Coordinated Child Care
PNC Foundation makes large donation to Community Coordinated Child Care