Coach accused sexting with teenage student-athlete

Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson...
Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson County, has been arrested on charges that he sent a teenage female student-athlete sexually explicit photos and messages.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was an assistant athletic coach at a school in Jefferson County has been arrested on charges that he sent a teenage girl sexually explicit photos and messages.

Austin Williams, 22, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on October 18. He is charged with distributing obscene material to minors and procuring an promoting use of a minor by electronic means.

A not guilty plea for Williams was entered during his arraignment this morning. His bond was set at $50,000 cash and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, the school. Williams also cannot possess electronic equipment or use the internet.

Court documents say that on October 1, Williams sent multiple text messages to a 16-year-old girl using a Textnow number. The victim also received an inappropriate photo and requests for her to a sexual act on him and to send nude photos of herself.

The report says the victim knew the text messages came from Williams and confronted him. When she asked him to text her, she said that text came from a number that was known to belong to Williams.

After later receiving another text from the Textnow number, the girl told her head coach what had been going on. When the head coach attempted to contact Williams, there was no response to phone calls or text messages. Williams has not returned to the school since the incident, according to the report.

The school where Williams was coaching has not been identified. In response to a WAVE News inquiry, the Jefferson County Public Schools said Williams is not and has never been employed as a coach at one of the district schools.

