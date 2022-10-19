Contact Troubleshooters
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians

By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two former Louisville Metro Police Officers seen on video throwing drinks at pedestrians from their car were sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

Curt Flynn and Bryan Wilson will both be heading to prison.

Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to violate civil rights.

Video played in court show the two throwing full beverages at pedestrians in the low-income, high-crime areas they were patrolling as members of the LMPD Ninth Mobile Division.

That division has since been disbanded after lawsuits alleged residents were being racially profiled.

Flynn went before a judge first Wednesday. The United States recommended probation. The defense followed suit, but the judge ordered Flynn to three months in prison.

Bryan Wilson on the other hand was also facing additional cyberstalking charges.

Court documents state he hacked into 25 online accounts of women, directly communicating with eight of them, threatening to distribute their private photos to employers and loved ones.

He was sentenced to 30 months, or two and a half years in prison.

His attorney said he’s a good guy who fell into dark times.

“Unfortunately the things in Bryan’s life contributed to heavy drinking, alcoholism, which led him down a dark path,” said attorney Brian Butler, “and he’s got help for all that. He’s doing great, and he’s moving forward. You will never see Bryan Wilson in this context again.”

Both Flynn and Wilson were also sentenced to 120 hours of community service to repair broken trust of police they’re created, and three years supervised release.

Both could be released before the full sentence is served.

