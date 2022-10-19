FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third day in a row, federal agents are in Bardstown searching the family farm of Brooks Houck, who is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers and the only named suspect in her disappearance.

Rogers was last seen on the July 4th holiday weekend back in 2015. The last place she was seen alive was at the farm.

Her car was found days later on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys still inside.

Federal investigators arrived Monday morning, but are mostly out of sight from our cameras.

We were able to see an FBI mobile command center and several other law enforcement vehicles.

It is unclear what brought them back to the farm, what exactly they are searching for, or if anything has been found so far.

We were told there are a few specific areas of the farm that are being searched.

The FBI said searching will continue on Thursday.

