FORECAST: Another chilly day ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Freeze likely for many once again tonight

Warmer weather returns by the end of the week

Rain chance returns for early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beneath mainly sunny skies, temperatures climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Occasional wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible this afternoon.

Temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s overnight beneath mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The thermometer may rise slightly early tomorrow morning as a southwesterly wind kicks in. Thursday’s record low in Louisville is 30°, which was set in 1972.

Southwesterly winds continue to push up our afternoon highs; we look to max out near 60° tomorrow.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night, however, temperatures will only fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Warmer weather is expected for the second half of the week. High temperatures climb from the 60s on Thursday to near 80° over the weekend. Dry weather remains in the forecast through the rest of the week.

