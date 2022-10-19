Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Freezing temperatures & elevated fire danger next 24 hours

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING for all of WAVE Country counties Thursday morning
  • RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger in all of WAVE Country counties Thursday 11a.m. to 8p.m.
  • Warming up by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While it’ll be mainly clear most of the overnight there will be a batch of clouds moving in between 3-6AM that may slow our temperature drop.

Urban areas of Louisville may stay above freezing Thursday morning while the rest of our area drops below 32. During the day on Thursday we’ll see warmer air arrive, but this is also drier air.

That drier air combined with the stiff breeze will increase our fire danger once again Thursday afternoon, putting us in a Red Flag Warning. Highs will be in the 60s.

We’ll be mainly clear Thursday night with milder lows in the 40s thanks to the warmer air kicking in. Partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s are in our forecast for Friday afternoon.

What perfect timing for the warmer air, just in time for the weekend! Continue to avoid outdoor burning as our fire risk still looks fairly high with this setup.

By Saturday we’ll be knocking on the door of 80 degrees but by Sunday we’ll likely make it there in urban areas. Our next rain chance looks to arrive around Tuesday of next week but that timing is still up in the air.

Also something to watch with this next system is storm potential, which will highly depend on how much moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move in ahead of a cold front. Regardless of the timing, we need the rain and will welcome it with open arms!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

