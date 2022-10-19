FORECAST: Sunny and a tad warmer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Freeze likely for many once again tonight

Breezy and warmer Thursday

Increased fire danger for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon and while it will be warmer than yesterday, it will still be a fairly cool day in the 50s.

Temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s overnight beneath mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The thermometer may rise slightly early tomorrow morning as a southwesterly wind kicks in. Thursday’s record low in Louisville is 30°, which was set in 1972.

Breezy and warmer weather expected on Thursday. The low humidity and wind combination could lead to an elevated fire danger setup once again.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night, however, temperatures will only fall into the 30s and low 40s.

The weekend looks warm with highs around the 80 degree mark or even a bit higher. Next week looks more complex with multiple systems at play, but moisture levels are highly uncertain.

