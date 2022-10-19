Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Two More Cold Mornings Before A Weekend Warm-Up

(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Freeze Warning for all WAVE Country counties Wednesday morning
  • Much warmer by the weekend
  • Scattered showers and storms return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another cold night with lows nearing the freezing mark.

The breeze and clouds east of I-65 will keep temperatures from dropping too far.

All of WAVE Country will be under a Freeze Warning Wednesday morning. Expect a bit of a boost in the temperature category on Wednesday.

Under a mostly sunny sky, we should top out in the mid 50s. That’s still considerably below the average high of 70 degrees.

Wednesday night has a good shot at freezing temperatures again, but the thermometer may actually rise a degree or two heading into Thursday morning as warmer air kicks in.

The record low for Thursday’s date in Louisville is 30° set in 1972. Thursday afternoon marks a vast improvement in temperature as we see highs edge back into the 60s with a few clouds.

Friday has a return to the 70s for us with highs near 80 quite possible by the weekend.

We’ll stay dry and clear until rain chances return starting Monday of next week.

We could really use some rain!

